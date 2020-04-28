No Comments

Toyota’s COVID-19 Response Includes Partnership with Latino-Focused Nonprofits

Photo: Toyota

This week, Toyota Motor North America announced it had partnered with several Latino-focused nonprofit organizations to create a range of initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Japanese automaker, more than $1 million in previously awarded funding to six of its nonprofit partners was reallocated to their COVID-19 response efforts. These include the Hispanic Federation, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, UnidosUS, and The East Los Angeles Community Union Education Foundation.

Toyota’s COVID-19 response via these organizations range from academic support and emergency assistance to small business support and information dissemination.

For example, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund will use the funding to provide support to K-12 students and emergency relief for families struggling with food, housing, and tuition payments. The East Los Angeles Community Union is offering comprehensive services to scholars, and meanwhile, the Hispanic Federation is providing emergency food relief to families, children, and seniors in New York.

Information has great value as well, as Toyota itself highlights in its latest campaign, which shows that the biggest victims of COVID-19 are African American and Hispanic communities. This is why UnidosUS received funding to “ensure accurate information and resources to slow the spread of COVID-19 are reaching the Latino community English and Spanish,” and why the League of United Latin American Citizens is doing something similar.

Finally, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will give technical assistance and economic relief resources to minority-owned and Hispanic small businesses that are most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. It will also connect Hispanic-owned suppliers to buyers who quickly need COVID-19 supplies such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

“Together, we can help reach more people with the critical information and resources they need,” said Al Smith, group vice president and Chief Social Innovation Officer, Toyota Motor North America. “We want our partners and communities to know that we are here for them now and beyond the crisis.”