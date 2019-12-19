No Comments

Track Santa Using Your Chevy and OnStar

Soon Santa will make his yearly flight across the world delivering toys and spreading holiday magic. And, if your Chevy vehicle has an active plan with OnStar, you can track his every movement easily from your car. You just have to push the blue OnStar button, and Santa’s whereabouts will be revealed.

Check Out: 2021 Chevy Colorado redesign unveiled

Through the North Warning System and data gathered via geosynchronous satellites, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will pinpoint Santa’s sleigh starting on December 24 at 6 a.m. EST to 5 a.m. EST on December 25, providing real-time updates of his journey.

“Each year, we help keep spirits bright by fulfilling thousands of requests on Santa’s whereabouts,” said Stacey Unold, director of Contact Center Operations supporting Chevrolet. “This in-car technology provides Chevy owners and their families with a fun and festive way to connect during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Not only is Chevy and OnStar spreading holiday cheer to children and those young at heart by following Santa’s annual ride, the two companies are also helping those in need. For every push of the OnStar blue button, the American Red Cross will receive a $1 donation from Chevy and OnStar.

Learn More: About the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer

Chevy vehicles with Chevy Connected Services and OnStar help drivers stay connected to their vehicles with remote services such as locking and unlocking doors, starting the engine, and scheduling maintenance appointments as well as provides emergency services when needed. If a driver is involved in an accident, OnStar will be automatically notified, and when drivers need help, they can connect with an OnStar Emergency-Certified Advisor.