Trail Boss Trim Only Offered on Chevrolet Trucks

The 2019 Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

For quite some time, it was up in the air whether or not Chevrolet would extend its capable Trail Boss sub-brand to other vehicles beyond the Silverado 1500. However, now it’s certain that Chevrolet pickups will continue to be the only models available with the trim.

The Trail Boss trim and other models

Chevrolet pickups exclusively will be available with the Trail Boss trim, and as of the 2020 model year, only the Silverado 1500 offers this special variant. The Silverado 1500 Trail Boss comes with the same features as the Z71 Off-Road Package, which includes Hill Descent Control, all-terrain tires, automatic locking rear differential, and Rancho shocks.

However, the Silverado 1500 Trail Boss takes off-roading capability a step further by adding a 2-inch suspension lift, 18-inch wheels with Mud Terrain Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, and the Autotrac two-speed transfer case.

Although there are no plans to have Trail Boss variants for Chevrolet SUVs, Chevrolet does plan to have the Z71 trim available for the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe so that families can go on off-road adventures. This trim will come with 20-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, optional Magnetic Ride Control, and available Air Ride Adaptive suspension.

The Z71 trim will also have a rugged exterior complete with a front skid plate, a distinct front fascia, red tow hooks, and black chrome accents. Four-wheel-drive will help you stay stable, while a higher approach angle, Hill Descent Control, and a two-speed transfer case will help you handle rough terrains.

Chevrolet debuted the Silverado HD Z71 Sport concept at the 2019 SEMA Show as the durable, off-road trim of the Silverado HD. However, there’s always hope that Chevrolet may also release a Silverado HD Trail Boss model in the future.