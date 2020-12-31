No Comments

Trail Boss Trims Make Up 20 Percent of Silverado 1500 Sales

The Chevrolet Silverado Custom Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s negative effect on the automotive industry, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 still had a relatively solid sales year. Its Trail Boss trims, in particular, were popular options among drivers, accounting for about 20 percent of all Silverado 1500 sales in the U.S.

Sales of the Trail Boss trims

During the first nine months of 2020, sales of the Silverado 1500 were down only 1.1 percent from the previous year, even though General Motors experienced production stoppages in the midst of the pandemic. Chevrolet sold 310,593 units of the Silverado 1500 within the U.S. during that time. The Silverado LT Trim Boss and Silverado Custom Trail Boss models made up about 62,119 of the total units sold.

The Silverado Custom Trail Boss

The Chevrolet Silverado Custom Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

Both Trail Boss trims improve the off-road capability of the Silverado 1500. For the 2021 model year, the Silverado Custom Trail Boss features an automatic locking rear differential and 18-inch black wheels with Mud-Terrain Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.

It comes with the Z71 Off-Road Package, which includes skid plates, Hill Descent Control, Rancho twin-tube shocks, and more features that make it easier to tackle rough terrains. Plus, it has the Trailering Package and a 2-inch factory suspension lift for driving on rocky paths.

The Silverado LT Trail Boss

The Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss

Photo: General Motors

The 2021 Silverado LT Trail Boss is a more high-end model than the Silverado Custom Trail Boss. It comes with the same tires as the Custom Trail Boss model as well as the Z71 Off-Road Package and 2-inch factory suspension lift. However, it also adds a Bed Protection Package and a Safety Package, consisting of Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert, and Side Blind Zone Alert.

In addition, the LT Trail Boss model has more convenience features, like a 120-volt power outlet in the bed and the HD Rear Vision Camera. On the inside, it also has an HD Radio, the Bose Premium Sound System, and more technologies.

With the Trail Boss trims being such popular options on the Silverado 1500, it’s possible that these trims could make their way over to the Silverado HD and other models moving forward.