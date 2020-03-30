No Comments

Today’s Trucks and SUVs Have Outgrown Parking Spaces

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

Photo: FCA

Automakers have been increasing the size of their trucks and SUVs over the last few years. While the larger size can enable the vehicles to hold more cargo and passengers, the vehicles have also outgrown many parking spaces, making it difficult for drivers to park.

For Your Off-Roading Adventures: The smart tech of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler

How the size increase affects Americans

If you purchase a large vehicle, there’s a chance you may not be able to fit it inside a public parking space, parking garage, or even your home garage. Some parking lot operators may even charge you more to park your large SUV or truck.

Jake Fisher, director of automotive testing for Consumer Reports, sees the trend of growing vehicle sizes as an issue. In addition to parking problems, he said, “They are very difficult vehicles to maneuver.”

When a driver purchases a vehicle that doesn’t fit inside their garage, they’re forced to park their vehicle on the street or in their driveway. While this may not seem like a problem to some drivers, parking outside the garage could make vehicles more susceptible to both theft and weather damage.

Even if you can manage to park a full-size vehicle into your garage, you may have to reduce the number of tools and supplies you store in there. Accordingly, it’s a good idea to decide if you value space in your vehicle or space in your garage more before choosing your next ride.

A Roomy Interior: Comforts and luxuries in the 2020 Ram 1500

Despite the fact that many trucks and SUVs have already outgrown parking spaces, automakers will be offering bigger vehicles for the 2021 model year since many drivers are still interested in having spacious vehicles. Nevertheless, when looking for your next vehicle, be sure to consider both the positives and negatives of these vehicles’ sizes before making a purchase.