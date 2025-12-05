Trump Promises Cheaper Cars — But You’ll Pay More for Gas

Fuel efficiency standards have long been a key policy tool in reducing carbon emissions and limiting oil consumption. Under the Biden administration, ambitious goals were set to improve fuel efficiency in the coming years, aiming for a 50 mpg average by 2031.

However, the Trump administration is now rolling back these targets, arguing that it will lead to more affordable vehicles. The question remains whether the immediate savings are worth the longer-term environmental and economic consequences.

Lowering Vehicle Costs: A Short-Term Gain, Long-Term Pain?

The Trump administration’s rollback of fuel efficiency standards aims to reduce the up-front costs of new vehicles by an estimated $900 per car. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this would make new cars more affordable for consumers.

However, many experts argue that this short-term gain will be outweighed by higher fuel costs over the life of the vehicle. Since 2001, fuel efficiency improvements have saved consumers thousands of dollars in fuel costs, with estimates putting those savings at over $9,000 by 2024.

In an interview with Consumer Reports, senior policy analyst Chris Harto pointed out that eliminating fuel efficiency standards would likely not result in cheaper cars in the long run. Instead, he noted, it would lead to increased fuel consumption, which would ultimately cost consumers more at the gas pump, reports InsideEVs.

“From day one I’ve been taking action to make buying a car more affordable.”



President Trump has announced changes to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards. “The action is expected to save the typical consumer at least $1000 off the price of a car,” Trump said. pic.twitter.com/ZqCTgAYE7X — Just the News (@JustTheNews) December 3, 2025

Automaker Support: The Economic Appeal Behind the Rollback

The rollback of fuel efficiency standards has received significant backing from automakers and car dealers, who argue that it will lead to more affordable vehicles and increased consumer choice. The National Auto Dealers Association, for instance, has praised the move, noting that lowering fuel efficiency requirements would make new cars more accessible to a wider range of buyers.

Automakers, particularly those that rely on gas-powered vehicles, stand to benefit from reduced pressure to invest in more fuel-efficient technologies. With lower standards, companies can avoid the costly process of upgrading vehicles to meet higher fuel economy goals. However, critics argue that this emphasis on affordability neglects the need for innovation in a world that is increasingly moving toward cleaner, more sustainable transportation options.

Environmental Impact: A Step Backward for the Planet

The environmental ramifications of the fuel efficiency rollback are a major point of contention. Lowering the fuel efficiency target will likely lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions, making it more difficult for the U.S. to meet climate goals. As global leaders in green technology, including China and European countries, continue to push forward with stricter emissions standards, the U.S. risks falling behind.

The Trump administration’s move also threatens to undermine state-level initiatives like those in California, which have pushed automakers to prioritize electric vehicles and fuel efficiency. A significant portion of the U.S. automotive market follows California’s stricter emission rules, and revoking this authority could weaken efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

According to environmental advocates, this policy risks further isolating the U.S. from global efforts to address climate change, particularly as other countries continue to lead the way in electrification and green technologies.