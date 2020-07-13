No Comments

Two Cadillac Models Contend for Vehicle of the Year Awards

The 2020 Cadillac CT4 Sport trim

Photo: Cadillac

It may only be the first round of this year’s North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle awards, but making the first cut is definitely cause to celebrate. Currently, toasting its inclusion in the prestigious awards process is Cadillac. Two of its sophisticated models — the 2020 Cadillac CT4 and 2021 Cadillac Escalade — are officially in the running for Car of the Year and Utility of the Year, respectively.

Available Now: 2020 Cadillac CT4

2020 Cadillac CT4

Photo: Cadillac

2020 Cadillac CT4

The 2020 Cadillac CT4 earned praise from the NACTOY jurors because it is a “sleek successor to the ATS sport sedan,” commented Detroit Free Press writer Mark Phelan.

The 2020 Cadillac CT4, a compact, luxury sedan, features a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to a standard eight-speed transmission. The available 2.7-liter dual volute turbo four-cylinder engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission that generates 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque powers the highest trim level, the CT4-V.

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

2021 Cadillac Escalade

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is a contender for Utility of the Year thanks to its remarkable updates.

“Cadillac’s flagship SUV is all new, loaded with technology,” Phelan writes.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade delivers a spirited performance thanks to a 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 420 horsepower. Inside, you will find an industry-first feature — an OLED display that curves into the dashboard and multiplies the pixel density of a 4K TV by two. Hands-free driving is possible with the available Super Cruise technology. You can reserve the 2021 Cadillac Escalade now.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise Technology

Photo: Cadillac

2020 NACTOY

Each year, the NACTOY jurors, which include approximately 50 American and Canadian automotive journalists, face challenges deciding what vehicles to include in each round. This year, the pandemic is adding fuel to the fire in terms of late releases and lack of in-person evaluations.

“Development and production delays this year promise to make that more of a scramble than usual,” according to Phelan. “At the same time, journalists are figuring out how to evaluate those vehicles when we can’t sit down and grille the executives, engineers, and designers responsible for them.”

If all goes well, NACTOY jurors will reveal semifinalists in mid-September.