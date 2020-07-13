Two Cadillac Models Contend for Vehicle of the Year Awards
It may only be the first round of this year’s North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle awards, but making the first cut is definitely cause to celebrate. Currently, toasting its inclusion in the prestigious awards process is Cadillac. Two of its sophisticated models — the 2020 Cadillac CT4 and 2021 Cadillac Escalade — are officially in the running for Car of the Year and Utility of the Year, respectively.
Available Now: 2020 Cadillac CT4
2020 Cadillac CT4
The 2020 Cadillac CT4 earned praise from the NACTOY jurors because it is a “sleek successor to the ATS sport sedan,” commented Detroit Free Press writer Mark Phelan.
The 2020 Cadillac CT4, a compact, luxury sedan, features a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to a standard eight-speed transmission. The available 2.7-liter dual volute turbo four-cylinder engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission that generates 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque powers the highest trim level, the CT4-V.
2021 Cadillac Escalade
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is a contender for Utility of the Year thanks to its remarkable updates.
“Cadillac’s flagship SUV is all new, loaded with technology,” Phelan writes.
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade delivers a spirited performance thanks to a 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at 420 horsepower. Inside, you will find an industry-first feature — an OLED display that curves into the dashboard and multiplies the pixel density of a 4K TV by two. Hands-free driving is possible with the available Super Cruise technology. You can reserve the 2021 Cadillac Escalade now.
2020 NACTOY
Each year, the NACTOY jurors, which include approximately 50 American and Canadian automotive journalists, face challenges deciding what vehicles to include in each round. This year, the pandemic is adding fuel to the fire in terms of late releases and lack of in-person evaluations.
“Development and production delays this year promise to make that more of a scramble than usual,” according to Phelan. “At the same time, journalists are figuring out how to evaluate those vehicles when we can’t sit down and grille the executives, engineers, and designers responsible for them.”
2021 Upgrades: Cadillac Escalade roomier and more innovative
If all goes well, NACTOY jurors will reveal semifinalists in mid-September.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.