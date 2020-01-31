Two Chevy Models Earn Spots on Autotrader’s Top 10 of Coolest Cars for Winter
Want to look cool driving in winter? Then get behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss or the Chevrolet Tahoe Premier. Both models earned spots on Autotrader’s list of the 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss
The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss ranked as one of the editors’ favorite Silverado trims for its off-roading capability at a reasonable price.
“The Custom Trail boss trim includes a rugged appearance package, a two-speed transfer case and the Z71 off-road package, which includes Rancho monotube shocks, a 2-inch suspension lift and improved approach and departure angles,” according to Autotrader writer Eric Brandt.
Brandt also pointed out that because the Custom Trail Boss offers standard 4WD and the pick between two intense engines, a V6 and V8, the well-equipped truck is adept at tackling even the most challenging terrains.
Chevrolet Tahoe Premier
The Chevrolet Tahoe Premier, a well-equipped, fullsize SUV, made Autotrader’s list thanks to its ample cabin space, towing capability, and expansive cargo space. But, it’s the trim’s luxury amenities that sets the Tahoe Premier apart.
“The Premier trim includes GM’s excellent Magnetic Ride Control, the latest safety tech, power-folding third-row seats, Bose premium audio and the option of upgrading to the muscular 6.2-liter V8 engine. For a family hauler that’s both rugged and premium, check out the Tahoe Premier,” advises Brandt.
The available 6.2-liter ECOTEC3 V8 engine is rated at 420 horsepower. Drivers have the option of a six-speed or 10-speed automatic transmission. Premium sound quality is facilitated by the Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10-speaker audio system. The Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation expertly delivers directions, Bluetooth streaming audio for compatible devices, smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, easily manipulated via the 8-inch diagonal color touch screen.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.