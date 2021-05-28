No Comments

Two Chevy Models Included on Most Comfortable SUVs’ List

2021 Chevrolet Traverse RS

Photo: Chevrolet

The SUV market is crowded with options, so it is understandable if you are not sure where to look. You could prioritize towing capability, size, or price to help you narrow the field. But, if you want to base your choice on something that will serve you and your passengers well every time you are on the road — comfort — then take a look at the Chevrolet lineup. Two Chevrolet SUVs, the full-size 2021 Suburban and midsize 2021 Traverse, were named to U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 12 Most Comfortable SUVs in 2021.

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

Taking the 4th spot on the list is the large and in charge 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. This SUV offers ample cabin and cargo space for large families or groups. But, space isn’t the only thing the Suburban has going for it.

“Inside, the 2021 Suburban offers more room than practically any other vehicle on the market today. Its cabin is modern, well-appointed, and high quality. You will find mostly soft-touch surfaces that are adorned with metal accents. We named the Suburban our 2021 Best Large SUV for Families,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

The 2021 Suburban features modern connectivity tech including smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as an available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse interior

Photo: Chevrolet

Placing two spots up in second place is the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. This midsize SUV earned praise for its spacious seats in all three rows and its best-in-class cargo space. Loveday described the SUV as “well-built” and “ultra-quiet.”

When properly equipped, the 2021 Traverse returns a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. It also offers decent EPA-estimated fuel efficiency ratings for its size — 18 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

Hidden storage helps keep the cabin clutter-free while providing a secure place for your items. The available hands-free power liftgate makes loading and unloading the cargo area easier, especially when your hands are full.