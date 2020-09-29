No Comments

Two Chevy Models Make Best Convertibles of 2020 List

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Photo: General Motors

If you enjoy cruising around town with the wind in your hair, a convertible is a great option. U.S. News & World Report recently compiled a list of the 16 Best Convertibles of 2020 for you to consider, and two Chevrolet models landed spots on the list.

2020 Camaro

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro LT1

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Camaro is offered as both a drop top and a coupe. To lower the top of the Camaro Convertible, you can simply use the key fob or press a button when driving up to 30 mph.

Four engines are available for the Camaro, with the most powerful being the 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 DI, which reaches 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. When paired with a 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, it allows the car to go 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Each model also comes standard with numerous technologies, like the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, which has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility to provide connectivity on the go. Available safety systems, like Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, also give additional protection during drives.

2020 Corvette

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Corvette ranks highly in both U.S. News & World Report’s 16 Best Convertibles of 2020 list and Best Luxury Sports Cars for 2020 list. Available as a hardtop convertible or a coupe, the Corvette has a new mid-engine design for better weight distribution.

The sports car’s 6.2-liter V8 engine delivers 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The available Z51 Performance Package adds a performance exhaust, Z51 performance Brembo brakes, and the Electronic Limited Slip Differential to the car. With the package, the car can go 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

On the inside, the Corvette incorporates soft-touch materials and eight-way power seats in the front row. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities come standard, while a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is optional.

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette are well-deserving of being on this list. With minor changes occurring for the next generation of these models, it will be interesting to see if they land on next year’s version of the list.