Two Chevy Models Named to 2021 Best Muscle Cars List

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible and coupe models

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Camaro and Chevrolet Corvette are fun-to-drive performance beasts, representing the muscle car segment well since their debuts. So, it’s no surprise that U.S. News and World Report singled out the two models for its 10 Best Muscle Cars for 2021 list.

Earning a USN Performance Score of 8.8 out of 10, the 2021 Camaro impressed the pub’s editors thanks to its modern connectivity technologies (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi hotspot are standard), budget-friendly sticker price, and substantial power.

“As one of the more affordable muscle cars on the road, the Camaro features an impressive lineup of powerful V6 and V8 engines,” according to U.S. News and World Report writers Jaclyn Trop and Adrian Taylor.

The range of engines generates 275, 455, and 650 horsepower, allowing you to customize the thrill of your driving experience.

Scoring a bit higher than the 2021 Camaro, the 2021 Corvette earned a USN Performance Score of 9.5 out of 10.

“Redesigned for the 2020 model year, the Chevrolet Corvette sits atop our ranking of luxury sports cars as well as our rating of luxury convertibles. Now in its eighth generation, the classic nameplate sports a mid-engine layout and a modern interior,” reports Trop and Taylor.

The potential 490-horsepower rated 6.2-liter V8 isn’t the only reason the 2021 Corvette impressed the U.S. News editors. Although the 0-60 miles per hour launch in 2.9 seconds is impressive. The 2021 Corvette also offers a touch of luxury with features such as Nappa leather and heated and ventilated seats. Just like the 2021 Camaro, the 2021 Corvette boasts smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hot spot helps keep you connected on the go without you having to sacrifice your cellphone’s data.

With a New Year only hours away, it might be time to usher in a little fun into 2021 — perhaps behind the wheel of the 2021 Corvette or 2021 Camaro?