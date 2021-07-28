No Comments

Two Chevy Models Rank as Hottest Sellers So Far in 2021

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe and Convertible

Photo: Chevrolet

The sale of new cars is facing unique challenges in 2021, but there are vehicles that are defying the odds. Two such vehicles, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette and the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe earned spots in the top 20 of vehicles sold so far this year, based on data from iSeeCars.com.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

It’s not shocking that the Chevrolet Corvette is a coveted buy from dealerships this year. It sports a new look and mid-engine design that delivers a thrilling drive. It is sleek, sporty, and boasts an iconic moniker.

“We’ve written a ton about how wonderful the new mid-engine Corvette is. The C8 sat atop the Q1 rating as well, and we’re not the least bit surprised this baby is still flying out of dealerships,” according to Autoweek writer Wes Raynal. “We reckon that’s probably going to be the case for quite some time.”

The 2021 Corvette needs 2.9 seconds to hit 60 mph and boasts a top track speed of 194 mph. Available engine ratings are 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

Photo: General Motors

The Chevrolet Tahoe boasts a new look, inside and outside, for 2021, and it’s a major reason why the 2021 Tahoe is ramping up sales. The 2021 Tahoe has already earned notable accolades including a Best Family Car rating from Kelley Blue Book, A Best New Car rating from Autotrader, and an Editors’ Choice List for Large SUV mention.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

The 2021 Tahoe is a spacious SUV with seating for up to nine, and when properly equipped, it can tow a maximum weight of 7,900 pounds. It offers a choice of three engines, each paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The 5.3-liter V8 engine generates 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The available 6.2-liter V8 engine puts out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The available Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is rated at 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.