Two New GMC Concepts Make a Splash at Riyadh, Dubai Shows

Photo: General Motors

GMC pulled double duty on the show circuit in the Middle East last month, pulling into the region’s largest auto shows and its newest within the span of a few days. At its appearances at the 2019 Dubai International Auto Show and 2019 Riyadh Car Show, GMC showed off concepts of its 2020 Sierra AT4 and Yukon, electrifying visitors with dynamic style.

The Sierra AT4 concept is what GMC calls a tribute to its connection with customers in the Middle East, and that’s evident in a unique wrap that features a map of the Middle East. The connection is further highlighted with rugged accessories that make it perfect for adventure, including a Mounted off-road Sport Bar, Auxiliary Accessory Trailer Camera, and bed-mounted tent. It’s even got its own fridge, sink, and cooker, emphasizing the vast customization possibilities available with GMC.

“We wanted to go bold, and we did just that, highlighting not only the number of GMC accessories our customers have the ability to put on their Sierra, but the level of unique customizations they can do to the vehicles,” said General Motors Africa and Middle East Chief Marketing Officer Kelly MacDonald.

The same could be said of the Yukon concept, which boasts a roof-mounted Hull-A-Port Pro Kayak Carrier from Thule and a Front and Rear GMC Emblem Set. Its lavish red paint scheme makes it hard to miss, and it looks particularly vibrant with its contrasting blackout grille, badges, and wheels.

2019 marks the inaugural year for the new Riyadh Car Show, which took place at the Al Janadriyah Cultural & Heritage Festival Ground. The Dubai International Auto Show entered its 15th year in 2019 and remains the largest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa.

