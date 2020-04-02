No Comments

UAW Names Flat Rock for Respirator Production

UAW Local 3000 pegs Flat Rock Assembly Plant for 3M respirator production

Photo: Ford

A post on the United Auto Workers Local 3000 Members’ Facebook this week suggests that Ford will begin production on respirators at Flat Rock Assembly Plant as early as Monday. Ford last week announced that it is teaming with 3M to build a powered air-purifying respirator at one of its Michigan assembly plants but did not name the facility of choice.

Per the post, which was picked up by The Detroit News, UAW workers at Flat Rock would receive robocalls on the evening of March 31 looking for volunteers to join three crews. Those crews would alternate in 10.5-hour shifts with the first shift expected to start as early as April 6. The work would be taking place at the Roush Building, and additional measures are being put in place to ensure the health and safety of those who volunteer.

According to the transcript in the Facebook post, the call urged: “This is a call to action for a cause that transcends everyday comforts. It is an opportunity to make a bad situation better, and help our medical professionals, first responders, and all affected by COVID-19.”

The Latest from Ford: Expedition Limited adds FX4 Off-Road Package for go-anywhere capability

Production beginning soon on ventilators

Photo: Ford

Earlier this week, Ford confirmed that it will build the Model A-E ventilator at its Rawsonville Components Plant starting April 20. At max capacity, the plant will manufacture as many as 7,200 of the ventilators per week. The ventilator design is the result of a partnership between Ford and GE Healthcare and the Florida-based Airon Corp.

“Ford is humbled to work with 3M, GE Healthcare, and the UAW to manufacture medical equipment to help those on the front lines fighting COVID-19,” a Ford spokesperson told Detroit News when reached for comment. “We’ll have more to share about this in the future.”

Ford had planned to reopen North American manufacturing on April 6 starting with tis Hermosillo Assembly Plant, but it announced Wednesday that it is postponing vehicle production until further notice.

New from Ford: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets a Snow Plow Prep Package