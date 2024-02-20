No Comments

Uncommon Car Colors: 2024 Models Available in Green

Are you looking for a new car, truck, or SUV in a unique color? Green exterior paint is a great way to stand apart from the abundance of vehicles on the road in grey, silver, black, or white.

A few years ago, I predicted that green hues like could be making a comeback, and 2024 has proven that is the case! More automakers are offering green exterior paints than ever before.

Although some brands continue to gradually eliminate green from their available paints (like Lincoln and Honda), others have surprisingly come around and resurrected the neglected pigment. Luxury brands like Genesis, Cadillac, Lexus, and Alfa Romeo are coming around and starting to see green as a classy color.

These are not vivid green pigments like neon lime, however. Many automakers are making green more palatable to consumers by selecting hues that are blended with more common colors — for instance, bluish-green, yellowish-green, or greenish-grey.

Sports cars in green are much harder to come by, though, with the retirement of performance models like the Audi TT RS, Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger — all of which came in green when they were in production. The most disappointing was the retirement of Grabber Lime on the Ford Mustang.

If you’re interested in buying a green-colored car in 2024, here are the models we know that carry this color. Know of any factory-painted green models from 2024 that were missed? Mention them in the comments!

List of 2024 vehicles sold with green exterior paint

Alfa Romeo:

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: offered in “ Verde (Green) Montreal Tri-Coat ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Alfa Romeo Veloce: offered in “ Verde (Green) Fangio Metallic ”

Audi:

2024 Audi RS e-tron® GT: offered in “ Tactical Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Audi RS3: offered in “ Kyalami Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Audi A4: offered in “ District Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Audi S4: offered in “ District Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Audi S5: offered in “D istrict Green Metallic ”

offered in “D ” 2024 Audi A5: offered in “ District Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Audi Q5: offered in “ District Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Audi SQ5: offered in “ District Green Metallic ”

BMW:

2024 BMW X1: offered in “ San Remo Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW X2: offered in “ Cape York Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW X3 M: offered in “ Sao Paulo Yellow ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW X4 M: offered in “ Sao Paulo Yellow ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW X5 M: offered in “ Isle of Man Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW X6 M: offered in “ Isle of Man Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW M3: offered in “ Cape York Green Metallic ,” “ Isle of Man ,” and “ San Remo Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ,” “ ,” and “ ” 2024 BMW M4: offered in “ Isle of Man Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW XM: offered in “ Sao Paulo Yellow ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW i4: offered in “ San Remo Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW 5 Series: offered in “ Cape York Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW i5: offered in “ Cape York Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW Alipina B8: offered in “ ALPINA Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW M850i: offered in “ San Remo Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW 8 Series: offered in “ San Remo Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 BMW M8: offered in “ Isle of Man Green Metallic ”

Cadillac:

2024 Cadillac Escalade: offered in “ Dark Emerald Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ: offered in “ Emerald Lake Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Cadillac XT4: offered in “ Emerald Lake Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Cadillac XT5: offered in “ Emerald Lake Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Cadillac XT6: offered in “ Emerald Lake Metallic ”

Chevrolet:

2024 Chevrolet E-Ray: offered in “ Cacti Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray: offered in “ Cacti Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Corvette Z06: offered in “ Cacti Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Chevrolet Suburban: offered in “ Silver Sage Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Chevrolet Trax: offered in “ Cacti Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer: offered in “ Cacti Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe: offered in “ Silver Sage Metallic ”

Ford:

2024 Ford Bronco: offered in “ Eruption Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Ford Bronco Sport: offered in “ Eruption Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Ford Expedition: offered in “ Wild Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Ford Explorer: offered in “ Forged Green Metallic ”

Genesis:

2024 Genesis GV70: offered in “ Cardiff Green ” and “ Brunswick Green Matte ”

offered in “ ” and “ ” 2024 Genesis GV80: offered in “ Brunswick Green Matte ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Genesis G80: offered in “ Hallasan Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Genesis G90: offered in “ Hallasan Green ”

Hyundai:

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5: offered in “ Digital Teal ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Hyundai Kona: offered in “ Neoteric Yellow ” and “ Mirage Green ”

offered in “ ” and “ ” 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz: offered in “ Sage Gray ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Hyundai Venue: offered in “ Green Apple ”

Jaguar:

2024 Jaguar F-Type: offered in “ British Racing Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Jaguar XF: offered in “ British Racing Green ”

Jeep:

2024 Jeep Gladiator: offered in “ High Velocity ” and “ Sarge Green ”

offered in “ ” and “ ” 2024 Jeep Wrangler: offered in “ High Velocity ” and “ Sarge Green ”

Kia:

2024 Kia EV9: offered in “ Ice Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Kia Niro: offered in “ Cityscape Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Kia Seltos: offered in “ Valais Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Kia Sportage: offered in “ Jungle Green ”

offered in “ ” 2023 Kia Sorento: offered in “ Aruba Green ” (skipping 2024 model year)

offered in “ ” (skipping 2024 model year) 2024 Kia Telluride: offered in “ Jungle Green ”

Land Rover:

2024 Land Rover Defender: offered in “ Pangea Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Range Rover: offered in “ British Racing Green ” and “ Belgravia Green ”

offered in “ ” and “ ” 2024 Range Rover Sport: offered in “ Giola Green ”

Lexus:

2024 Lexus ES: offered in “ Sunlit Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Lexus GX: offered in “ Nori Green Pearl ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Lexus LX: offered in “ Nori Green Pearl ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Lexus NX: offered in “ Nori Green Pearl ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Lexus UX: offered in “ Nori Green Pearl ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Lexus RX: offered in “ Nori Green Pearl ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Lexus LC: offered in “ Nori Green Pearl ”

Mercedes-Benz:

2023 Mercedes S-Class: offered in “ MANUFAKTUR Olive Metallic ” and “ Emerald Green Metallic ” (not confirmed for 2024 yet)

offered in “ ” and “ ” (not confirmed for 2024 yet) 2024 Mercedes GLS: offered in “ Emerald Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Mercedes-Maybach: offered in “ Emerald Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Mercedes G-Class: offered in “ Jade Green Metallic ,” “ Emerald Green Metallic ,” “ Deep Green ,” and “ MANUFAKTUR Olive Metallic ”

MINI:

2024 MINI John Cooper Works models: offered in “ JCW Rebel Green ”

models: offered in “ ” 2024 MINI Cooper Hardtop : offered in “ British Racing Green IV ” and “ Zesty Yellow ”

: offered in “ ” and “ ” 2024 MINI Cooper Convertible : offered in “ British Racing Green IV ” and “ Zesty Yellow ”

: offered in “ ” and “ ” 2024 MINI Cooper Clubman : offered in “ British Racing Green IV ”

: offered in “ ” 2024 MINI Cooper Countryman: offered in “ British Racing Green IV ” and “ Sage Green Metallic ”

Nissan:

2024 Nissan Frontier: offered in “ Tactical Green Metallic ”

Ram:

2024 Ram 1500 Classic : offered in “ Light Green ” and “ Timberline Green Pearl “

: offered in “ ” and “ “ 2024 Ram 2500: offered in “ Olive Green Pearl ”

Subaru:

2024 Subaru Ascent: offered in “ Autumn Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Subaru Crosstrek: offered in “ Alpine Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Subaru Forester Cascade: offered in “ Green Silica ” and “ Autumn Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” and “ ” 2024 Subaru Outback: offered in “ Autumn Green Metallic ”

Toyota:

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: offered in “ Cypress ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Toyota RAV4: offered in “ Army Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Toyota Sienna: offered in “ Cypress ”

Volkswagen:

2024 VW Atlas Peak Edition: offered in “ Avocado Green Metallic ”

Volvo:

2024 Volvo C40 Recharge: offered in “ Sage Green ”

offered in “ ” 2024 Volvo XC40: offered in “ Sage Green ”

