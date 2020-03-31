No Comments

Uncommon Corvair Pickup Found in Junkyard

Today in a forgotten corner of automotive history, we have the Chevrolet Corvair pickup. This particular model comes courtesy of Autoweek writer Murilee Martin, who stumbled across a rare model while scouring a junkyard in Arizona.

A unique truck from a unique time

The truck in question is a 1962 Corvair 95 Rampside Pickup. It houses several unique features that, in addition to being unusual and forward-thinking back in the early 1960s, just don’t exist on modern pickup trucks, for better or worse. The most apparent of these is the ramp from which the vehicle derives its name. The ramp is located just behind the passenger door, and folds all the way down to the ground from the side of the bed, meaning that you could easily drive a bike, motorcycle, or lawnmower right into the bed without needing any additional tools.

The Corvair Pickup is long gone: But the Silverado is alive and well

The other noteworthy component is the Corvair Pickup’s engine. The 145-cubic inch six-cylinder boxer engine produced a fairly uninspiring 80 horsepower, but its location under the paneling of the bed more than makes up for its meek performance. When you consider that rear-engine trucks weren’t particularly common in the 1960s — possibly because the construction ended up raising the bed higher off the ground, making loading a bit of a hassle — and the fact that Chevrolet only produced the pickup from 1961 to 1964, this is a pretty rare find.

Salvageable, or just salvage?

Unfortunately, if you’re interested in driving this particular piece of history, you’ll have your hands full. A sizeable portion of the body is rusted out, the windshield is cracked, most of the upholstery is either decomposing or completely nonexistent, and both of the headlights are dangling off the face of the truck. Of course, there’s also the small matter of the wheels, of which there are only two.

So, this 1962 Corvair Rampside Pickup may not be leaving the junkyard any time soon. However, it’s always a treat to be reminded of a forgotten vehicle, and get a glimpse into the innovations going on at Chevy during that time.

