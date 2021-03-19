No Comments

Understanding the Mazda Warranty Program

Don’t want to read through that hefty warranty information booklet that came with your new Mazda? Don’t sweat it — here’s a quick and easy guide to the Mazda warranty program.

New-Vehicle Limited Warranty

This transferrable warranty lasts for three years or 36,000 miles — whichever you reach first. It covers your Mazda in the unlikely event of manufacturer-related problems with workmanship, materials, and parts. This only applies to parts made by Mazda, so it won’t help if you’re looking to have an aftermarket part covered.

Powertrain Limited Warranty

This warranty also covers manufacturer defects in your Mazda’s powertrain and related components. It offers protection for 60 months or 60,000 miles, and is fully transferrable. Just keep in mind that it doesn’t offer coverage for regular wear and tear.

RX-8 Rotary Engine Core Limited Warranty Extension

If you’ve got an RX-8, it’s covered by the RX-8 Rotary Engine Core Limited Warranty Extension. This extends its coverage to eight years, or 100,000 miles, from the warranty’s original start date. It insures the components of the rotary engine core, which encompasses the rotary housing and internal parts, along with the associated seals and gaskets.

24/7 Emergency Roadside Assistance

If a warrantied OEM part in your Mazda fails and you need roadside assistance, this program has you covered. For 36 months, or 36,000 miles, you can have your vehicle towed to the nearest Mazda dealership for repairs, free of charge. However, if it’s a warrantied powertrain component that fails, your 24/7 Emergency Roadside Assistance extends to match the length of the Powertrain Limited Warranty. The same goes for the Rotary Engine Core — if it fails due to manufacturer error, your Roadside Assistance coverage extends to eight years or 100,000 miles.

These warranties only apply to Mazda vehicles sold and serviced in the United States and serviced according to the automaker’s maintenance recommendations. You can find full details on the Mazda warranty program inside the vehicle warranty guide that came with your vehicle or visit the Mazda website to learn more.