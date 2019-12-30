No Comments

Road Trip Pit Stops: 3 Unique Hotels in Alabama

If you plan on traveling to Alabama and enjoying the warm sun and beautiful parks, it’s a good idea to book your hotel early so you can choose an ideal room for you and your loved ones. To stay at a hotel that does more than just provide you a place to sleep on your road trip, be sure to check out these unique options.

Malaga Inn, Mobile

Located in the Downton Historic District, the Malaga Inn was built back in 1862 as twin townhouses. Now, it’s a beautiful hotel with 39 rooms and suites as well as areas for parties and receptions. Its courtyard is the epitome of southern charm and is also a popular location for weddings, thanks to its fountains and flowers.

The Secret Bed and Breakfast Lodge, Leesburg

The Secret Bed and Breakfast Lodge sits on top of the breathtaking Lookout Mountain, offering scenic views all year long. You can choose from one of four guest cottages or guest rooms to spend the night. One cottage is even designed like a treehouse to give you a nostalgic feeling as you relax in your private getaway.

Winston Place, Valley Head

With a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, Winston Place is reminiscent of the past. There are six rooms available in the mansion, some of which have access to the lovely veranda. Its impressive architecture and garden lawns also make it a great destination for major events, such as weddings.

The bed-and-breakfast establishments and inns in Alabama can provide you with cozy weekend stays during your road trip. Be sure to view each hotel’s website for more information.