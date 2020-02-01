No Comments

Unusual Car Colors: 2020 Models Available in Green

If you want to buy a car with a green body color, you have limited options for 2020. The number of new cars available in green is decreasing year after year, especially for models that aren’t sports cars or outdoorsy SUVs.

Of all the available body colors offered on new models, green is surprisingly rare. Some automakers discontinued green paint options altogether this year, though others started offering vivid green on their sportier models. For very high-end models, green is an available, custom color among hundreds of over options.

If you’re interested in buying a green-colored car in 2020, here are the models we know that carry this color. Know of any factory-painted green models from 2020 we missed? Tell us in the comments!

List of 2020 vehicles available in green colors

Audi:

2020 Audi TT RS: offered in “ Kyalami Green ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Audi RS 5: offered in “ Sonoma Green ”

Chevrolet:

2020 Chevrolet Camaro: offered in “ Shock ”

Dodge:

2020 Dodge Charger: offered in “ F8 Green ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Dodge Challenger: offered in “ F8 Green ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Dodge Durango: offered in “ F8 Green ”

Fiat:

2020 Fiat: 500L: offered in “ Forest Green (Verde Bosco Perla) ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Fiat: 500X: offered in “ Vibrante Green Metallic ”

Ford:

2020 Ford Transit: offered in “ Green Gem ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Ford Mustang: offered in “ Grabber Lime ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Ford Edge: offered in “ Dark Persian Green ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Ford Escape: offered in “ Dark Persian Green ”

Honda:

2020 Honda Pilot: offered in “ Black Forest ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Honda Passport: offered in “ Black Forest ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Honda Odyssey: offered in “ Forest Mist ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Honda Clarity: offered in “ Moonlit Forest ”

Hyundai:

2020 Hyundai Venue: offered in “ Apple Green ”

Jaguar:

2020 Jaguar F-Type: offered in “ British Racing Green ”

Jeep:

2020 Jeep Wrangler: offered in “ Mojito! Clear-Coat ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Jeep Cherokee: offered in “ Olive Green Pearl Coat ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Jeep Compass: offered in “ Olive Green Pearl Coat ”

Kia:

2020 Kia Soul: offered in “ Undercover Green ”

Lincoln:

2020 Lincoln Navigator: offered in “ Silver Jade ”

Mercedes-Benz:

2020 Mercedes S-Class : offered in “ Emerald Green Metallic ”

: offered in “ ” 2020 Mercedes-Maybach : offered in “ Emerald Green Metallic ”

: offered in “ ” 2020 Mercedes G-Class: offered in “ Olive Metallic ” and “ Emerald Green Metallic ”

MINI:

2020 MINI John Cooper Works: offered in “ Emerald Grey ” and “ JCW Rebel Green ”

offered in “ ” and “ ” 2020 MINI Cooper Hardtop : offered in “ British Racing Green IV ” and “ Emerald Grey ”

: offered in “ ” and “ ” 2020 MINI Cooper Convertible : offered in “ British Racing Green IV ” and “ Emerald Grey ”

: offered in “ ” and “ ” 2020 MINI Clubman : offered in “ British Racing Green IV ”

: offered in “ ” 2020 MINI Countryman: offered in “ British Racing Green IV ”

Ram:

2020 Ram 1500 : offered in “ Olive Green pearl ”

: offered in “ ” 2020 Ram 2500 & 3500: offered in “ Light Green ,” “ Hills Green ,” “ Bright Green ,” and “ Tree Green ”

Subaru:

2020 Subaru Outback: offered in “ Autumn Green Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Subaru Forester: offered in “ Jasper Green Metallic ”

Toyota:

2020 Toyota Sienna: offered in “ Alumina Jade Metallic ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Toyota Prius: offered in “ Sea Glass Pearl ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Toyota 86: offered in “ Hakone Green ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Toyota Tacoma: ram trucks offered in “ Army Green ”

ram trucks offered in “ ” 2020 Toyota Tundra: offered in “ Army Green ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Toyota 4Runner: offered in “ Army Green ”

offered in “ ” 2020 Toyota Sequoia: offered in “ Army Green ”

