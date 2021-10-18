Updated 2022 Infiniti Q50 Arrives in Canada
For the latest model year, the Infiniti Q50 offers additional high-tech connectivity and convenience features. From more standard safety tech to wireless smartphone syncing, here’s what’s new on this sporty sedan.
Tech upgrades
The 2022 Infiniti Q50 gained standard wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a bevy of helpful safety technologies. These include Automatic Collision Notification, Emergency Calling, Forward Emergency Braking, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning. On top of those tech tools, it added rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lights, and an auto-dimming interior mirror.
Much like previous models, the 2022 Q50 boasts a V6 engine that delivers different power outputs depending on the trim level. At the Pure, Luxe, and Sport Tech grades, it offers 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both the Red Sport I-Line and Red Sport I-Line Proactive models deliver 400 maximum horsepower and up to 350 lb-ft of torque. It gets this power boost courtesy of an extra water pump and an optical turbine speed sensor, which work together to enable the engine’s twin turbochargers to deliver up to 240,000 rpm. The Red Sport models also sport updated brakes with red calipers, along with four-wheel independent suspension.
Differences from the U.S. 2022 Infiniti Q50
The Canadian model boasts some notable differences from its American equivalent. In the Great White North, the luxury sedan comes standard with all-wheel drive at every trim level, while the U.S. model only offers all-wheel drive as an option. There are differences between the trim levels, too — Canadian drivers can choose between the Pure, Luxe, Sport Tech, Red Sport I-Line, and Red Sport I-Line Proactive. On the other hand, the American lineup was recently slimmed down to the Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport grade levels.
The updated 2022 Infiniti Q50 is available now on Canadian dealer lots, starting CA$44,295.
