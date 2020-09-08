Updates Announced for the 2021 INFINITI QX80
INFINITI is freshening up its flagship SUV for the 2021 model year. The latest model of the QX80 will gain additional standard technology, better materials, and of course, a heftier price tag. Here’s what’s new on the 2021 INFINITI QX80 — and what you should expect to pay for the latest model.
New standard features
Every trim level of the INFINITI QX80 now comes with the Smart Rearview Mirror system. This tech tool can switch to a rear-view camera feed, allowing you to see past cargo or passengers that are blocking your view. It also boasts additional standard safety tech, including Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, and Distance Control Assist.
Additionally, the INFINITI QX80 now boasts a 9.6-inch center display, which replaces the previous 7-inch model. Minor enhancements include a high-def rearview camera and a system that mitigates LED flickering.
Trim level enhancements
The Premium Select trim level gained some aesthetic touches that were previously showcased on the Edition 30 model. These include black and dark chrome accents along the fender vents, rear tailgate, door mirrors, and front grille. It complements the look with 22-inch dark-chrome wheels.
You can also customize the QX80 Premium Select with an updated palette of interior color schemes. You can now choose from Truffle Brown, Graphite, Sahara Stone, and Matte Brown.
The range-topping 2021 Sensory model offers many of the same comforts as its 2020 counterpart. These features include quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats alongside Charcoal Burl trim inside the cabin. Its exterior sports chrome accents, including 22-inch wheels. In terms of safety tech, it improves upon previous trims by adding the stability-enhancing Hydraulic Body Motion Control System.
Pricing
The 2021 QX80 starts at $69,050, which is a $2,300 jump from last year’s starting MSRP. All-wheel-drive models start off at $72,150. Interestingly enough, the Sensory model received a significant price drop. The 2020 QX80 Sensory cost $91,450, but the latest model of the Sensory trim starts at $80,200. If you’re in the market for an INFINITI QX80, that price drop is probably not a game-changer. But hey, in times like these, it doesn’t hurt to pay a little less for your brand-new eight-passenger yacht-on-wheels.
The 2021 INFINITI QX80 is expected to arrive in dealerships during the fall of 2020.
