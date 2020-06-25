Updates on the Way for 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is in line for numerous updates as the 2021 model year approaches. New standard features, new options, and several new packages are just a few of the changes to expect for this heavy-duty truck.
Silverado 1500 vs. Silverado 2500HD: What are the differences between these two Chevy trucks?
According to a GM Authority report that details the Silverado 2500HD’s changes, there will be a new standard front seat for the Work Truck, Custom, and LT trims. Instead of a plain 40/20/40 split bench seat, these models will receive a split bench with upper covered armrest storage.
The Work Truck and Custom trims will also get two front USB ports instead of one. SiriusXM is newly available for the Work Truck. On higher trims, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are new for 2021 — they’ll be available on the LT and standard on the LTZ and High Country.
A new auto-dimming rearview mirror will be available for the Work Truck, Custom, and LT. This mirror includes a cool new feature: a partial video display of the cargo bed, made possible by a Bed View Camera installed on the truck’s center high-mounted brake light. Higher trims get the Bed View Camera, too, but it will show up on the center display instead of in the rearview mirror.
On the exterior, the Silverado 2500HD will offer two new paint colors: Cherry Red Tintcoat and Mosaic Black Metallic. Cajun Red Tintcoat and Shadow Gray Metallic will no longer be available. Several new wheel options are coming as well, including one new 18-inch design and five new 20-inch designs.
Chevy’s Most Popular Truck: Learn about the 2020 Silverado 1500
Under the hood, there’s just one change. The regular cab Work Truck will get E85 FlexFuel capability for its 6.6-liter V8 gas engine.
The Silverado 2500HD will boast six new package and special edition options for 2021:
- The Safety Essentials Package, which brings available Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and other tech features to the Work Truck and Custom trims.
- The LTZ Premium Texas Edition, which adds several driver-assist technologies and special wheels and badging for a handful of Southern states.
- The Midnight Edition, which provides blacked-out styling, Z71 badging, 18-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, and a spray-on bedliner for LT and LTZ trims.
- The Z71 Sport Edition, which adds many of the Midnight Edition’s features to LT and LTZ, but with more painted and body-color aspects.
- The Z71 Chrome Sport Edition, which adds Z71 badging and a chrome skid plate among other features.
- The Carhartt Special Edition, which gives the LTZ trim Z71 styling; 20-inch machined aluminum wheels; and special Carhartt-branded touches like badging, interior trim, headrest embroidery, and floor-liner logos.
GM hasn’t provided a release date for the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD yet, but it’s likely arrive at dealerships sometime this fall.
A longtime editor/writer and recently transplanted Hoosier, Caleb Cook lives in Xenia, Ohio. His favorite activities are reading and listening to music, although he occasionally emerges from the heap of books and vinyl records in his basement to stand blinking in the sunlight. Once fully acclimated to the outside world again, he can be observed hanging out with his wife, attempting a new recipe in the kitchen, attending movies, walking the dog, or wandering into a local brewery to inquire about what’s on tap. See more articles by Caleb.