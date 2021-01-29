No Comments

Upholstery Options Beyond Leather and Fabric

Leather and fabric are probably the two most popular options for car seats, but they are not the only materials in town. If you are tired of scratchy fabric or cold leather or just want to try something new, consider the following materials when customizing the interior of your next car.

Car Care: How to deal with battery trouble

Quality and cost-effective

Vinyl not only looks and feels good; it is also an affordable option. Vinyl can mimic the look of leather, and faux vinyl does it for less money. But, if you’re looking for a material that will go the distance, vinyl might not be right for you.

“Vinyl seats can also get very hot during the summer months, which can lead to cracking,” warns MotorBiscuit.com writer Addison White.

Durable and sophisticated

Faux leather offers your cabin a refined look without incorporating animal products into its production. If you like the look of leather but hate the way it’s created, faux leather is a nice choice.

Soft and smooth

Suede looks like cloth, but it is much softer. It is created from animal hides. Although, a durable material, it does require special care as well as a regular cleaning routine as it collects dirt more easily than leather, warns White.

Warm and cozy

Wool isn’t a fabric you immediately think of for car seats, but according to White, it was considered a luxurious material years ago.

“Wool can be very comfortable, but it’s also known to get hot during warm days. It may also not be the best choice for those with allergies because it retains odors easily,” according to White.

Plush yet outdated

Although older cars sported velour, today, you’re more likely to find the material in seat covers, according to White. Velour probably fell out of favor since it was unbearably hot in the summer and it is a dirt magnet, notes White.

Sounds of Trouble: How to spot troubles with your brakes

Before you settle on a material for your car seats, consider durability, cost, and comfort.