No Comments

US Drivers Show an Increased Dependence on Cars During COVID

A new survey indicates that Americans are using cars in new ways

The pandemic has brought its fair share of chaos and unfortunate events this year. Yet it’s also caused people to get more creative with finding new outlets to unwind and regain some sense of normalcy. A new survey indicates that cars are one “silver lining” that is helping many Americans stay sane during 2020.

Ready to Explore: Prep your vehicle for an upcoming road trip

Survey results

The 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible is a stylish companion for joy rides

Photo: General Motors

The survey, sponsored by Ally Financial and conducted by OnePoll, had some fascinating findings. One of the main take-aways is that Americans are reimagining how they use cars, as president of Ally Insurance Mark Manzo articulates. “Even though many of us are using our vehicles differently, cars are more vital than ever, serving as a source of solitude and providing a safe means of travel for us and our families.”

The statistics from the study confirmed this new shift in American’s perception and use of cars. For one thing, 72 percent of car owners state that going for solo drives is a great way to feel mentally at peace. In addition, 53 percent of female respondents and 73 percent of men spoke of their vehicles as their “fortress of solitude.”

Going for joy rides isn’t the only way that Americans are using their vehicles during the pandemic. Private vehicles are also becoming more popular choices for transportation as many workers ditch public transit due to COVID-related safety concerns. Yet others are using their vehicles as mobile offices, as teleworking becomes a new reality for many companies’ workforces.

Concluding thoughts

The Ally Financial survey indicates a new American perspective on cars that will linger into 2021 and beyond. It marks a departure from viewing cars as an extension of the self, as the majority of respondents indicated in an Ipsos poll just two years ago, and a move toward viewing cars as refuges of safety, connectivity, and health in an uncertain social context.

New Year, New Ride: Find a new companion for your 2021 travels