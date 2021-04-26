No Comments

US News Names 2021 Chevy Traverse One of the Quietest SUVs

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse

U.S. News & World Report honored the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse on the list of “The 11 Quietest SUVs in 2021.” The Traverse earned praise for its peaceful and upscale interior, which received a score of 8.9 points.

Why did the Traverse make the list?

According to U.S. News, the interior of the 2021 Traverse is not only quiet but also comfortable. The SUV’s Active Noise Cancellation technology reduces vibrations as well as absorbs outside sounds so that driving through heavily trafficked areas is more relaxing.

The SUV has seating for up to eight passengers, and U.S. News says each one has plenty of room for an adult. The available eight-way power driver’s seat with a memory feature and lumbar control is easy to adjust as needed. Plus, you can fold down the 60/40 split third row and the second row to make room for a maximum of 98.2 cubic feet of cargo volume.

With the tri-zone automatic climate control system, you and your passengers can each select your preferred temperatures for the Traverse. Available heating and ventilation capabilities for the front row can also warm up or cool down the seats as needed.

U.S. News praised the Traverse’s infotainment system as well for being easy to use. Through the system’s 7-inch touch screen, you can access different smartphone features, using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. You can also opt for a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to stream content on your phone or another personal device. In addition, the available Bose premium audio system places 10 high-quality speakers in the cabin for listening to music.

The 2021 Chevy Traverse previously made the publication’s list of the quietest cars back in 2020, so it seems likely that the SUV will continue its winning streak next year.