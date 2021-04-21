No Comments

US News Names Chevy Malibu One of Best Midsize Sedans

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

Sedans can get lost in the shopping shuffle as shiny SUVs and imposing trucks typically grab focus. However, sedans offer many perks for single drivers and families on the go. If you’re already a fan of sedans or need some persuading to give sedans a second look, turn your gaze on the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. The stylish sedan just earned a spot on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 9 Best Midsize Sedans for 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Malibu

“Midsize cars typically offer plenty of room for five passengers, a large trunk, and better fuel economy and driving dynamics than SUVs. They’re also often less expensive than similarly sized and equipped crossovers. What’s more, weakening demand for cars could mean you’ll find a fantastic deal on a midsize sedan,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

The 2021 Chevrolet Malibu earned its spot on U.S. News’ radar for many reasons including its low starting price ($22,140) and smooth driving performance courtesy of its two powertrain options. The turbocharged 1.5-liter ECOTEC engine and the available 2.0-liter turbocharged ECOTEC engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission to generate 250 horsepower. It also received attention for its good predicted reliability scores and gas mileage that competes well in its segment. With the standard 1.5-liter engine under the hood, the 2021 Malibu earns 36 mpg on the highway. Even with the boost of power, the available 2.0-liter turbocharged still delivers enviable fuel efficiency ratings of 22 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.

Car Care: Tire safety and maintenance tips

Although the 2021 Malibu didn’t win any extra points for its interior design, Loveday did appreciate the “adult-friendly seats” and spacious trunk. You can increase the style of the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu by choosing of its special editions — the Sport Edition of Midnight Edition.