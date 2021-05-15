No Comments

US News Praises Third-Row Seats of 2021 Chevy Models

The 2021 Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

U.S. News & World Report ranked two Chevy models highly in its list of the “SUVs With the Best Third-Row Seats in 2021.” The midsize and full-size SUVs earned praise for their comfortable and spacious designs.

Traverse

The 2021 Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevy Traverse took the fifth spot on the list primarily for its high interior score of 8.9 points out of 10. This midsize SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers and 23 cubic feet of cargo volume with the seats full. Its third row has 33.5 inches of legroom, compared to 41 inches in the first row. According to U.S. News, while each row has enough room for adults, the third row is best suited for children.

The Traverse comes with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, which includes a 7-inch touch screen and smartphone compatibility, and which U.S. News notes is easy to use. Upper trim levels also have wireless charging, the Bose premium audio system, a heated steering wheel, and heated and ventilated seats.

Suburban

The 2021 Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevy Suburban came in second on the “SUVs With the Best Third-Row Seats in 2021” list. U.S. News appreciates that this large SUV was redesigned to offer more cargo space and a roomier third row. Up to nine occupants as well as 41.5 cubic feet of cargo volume can fit inside the Suburban. The third row has 36.7 inches of legroom, while the front row has 44.5 inches. However, you can adjust the second row to create more space for your rearmost passengers.

The standard Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system features a massive 10.2-inch HD color touch screen along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tri-zone automatic climate control, available 12-way power front seats, and available heated seats also keep the cabin at a comfortable temperature.

U.S. News also recently recognized the Suburban for its diesel engine option and the Traverse for its quiet design. If these models win any future accolades, we at The News Wheel will be sure to let you know.