No Comments

Value of Corvette and Camaro Surpass Sticker Prices

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

Some cars boast sticker prices that do not accurately reflect their value, for better or worse. Overpriced cars are easy to spot, while underpriced cars are harder to find. Unless, of course, you are looking at the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 or the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS two-door coupe. Both models are worth way more than their price tags, according to Hot Cars writer Testimony Olajire.

Game-Changer: Mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette is first of its kind

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray took the ninth spot on the Hot Cars list. Even before its debut, the all-new Corvette was the talk of the auto world. Now that it is here, the 2020 Corvette Stingray is still the talk of the town.

“In many cases, this car’s performance matches or beats those of its counterparts that cost more, such as the Acura NSX. It has the same mid-engine layout but is about $150,000. In some ways, the Corvette is better, in that it can also function as a daily driver and go on long trips,” according to Olajire.

The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 is $58,900.

2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS two-door coupe

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS two-door coupe took the second spot on the Hot Cars list. The Chevrolet Camaro has always been synonymous with intense power and thrilling driving experience. The 2020 model exceeds expectations with its 455 horsepower-rated 6.2-liter V8 engine.

“The price falls within the range of mid-level sedans like the 2020 Toyota Camry and the 2020 Honda Accord. This is not indicative of its real value. The Chevy Camaro is an underpriced car, and it should sell for twice its worth with its amazing specs,” according to Olajire.

Tech Innovation: GM rolling out wireless smartphone integration

The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro is $25,000.