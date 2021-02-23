No Comments

Vancouver Lyft Drivers Can Now Rent Toyota Mirai for $198

Photo: Toyota Canada

Toyota and Lyft have launched a new partnership that will grant Vancouver ride-share drivers access to the zero-emissions, hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle.

The collaboration enables eligible Lyft drivers to use Toyota’s KINTO Share Canada app to pick up a Mirai at any one of three dealerships in the area for $198 per week. This does not include taxes and fees but does include insurance, scheduled maintenance, and unlimited range.

That rate, which is being touted as a bargain, will only last till August 1, after which it will increase to $288. With up to four weeks allowed behind the wheel, active Vancouver Lyft drivers hauling around more upscale clientele may be able to turn the cost of renting the Mirai into a tidy profit.

For the automaker, this will serve as a sort of marketing project intended to bring the hydrogen FCV experience to more Canadians. For those out of the loop, the latest Mirai emits only water vapor and can go 402 miles on a single tank of hydrogen, which takes only about five minutes to refill. As long as the refueling infrastructure is around — there are currently three in Vancouver — they provide all of the same advantages as battery-electrics but with none of the charging time drawbacks.

For Lyft, this new partnership will help it get closer to its goal to have only zero-emission vehicles on its platform by 2030. “Lyft’s mission is to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and to achieve this, we need to make transportation more sustainable,” said Peter Lukomskyj, General Manager for Lyft in British Columbia. “This partnership will better serve current drivers and those who don’t have a vehicle but want to drive with Lyft for supplemental income.”

Photo: Toyota Canada