Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for April 2021

If you’re looking for a movie or TV show to watch on a rainy afternoon, read on. The major streaming services recently announced their new arrivals for April, and these are the month’s most notable highlights if you love watching, working on, or wondering about cars.

Movies

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Don’t watch Dude, Where’s My Car? expecting a cinematic masterpiece, or even a hidden gem. No, it’s ascended to the status of stoner cult favorite despite (or more likely because of) the fact that it’s pretty awful. The titular Renault Le Car is just as bad, holding the title of Worst Movie Car Ever from HotCars.com. (Hulu, 4/1)

Minority Report (2002)

This Steven Spielberg thriller plunges viewers — and Tom Cruise — into a near-future America where criminals can be arrested for psychic-foreseen crimes they haven’t committed yet. Making this dystopia just a little cooler: an advanced Lexus 2054 concept car designed specifically for the movie. (Amazon, 4/1)

Roger & Me (1989)

The controversial filmmaker Michael Moore made his debut with this passionate, award-winning documentary about how a series of automotive plant layoffs and closures devastated the city of Flint, Michigan. (HBO Max, 4/1)

Television

Engine Masters: Season 1

Hardcore gearheads will love this series from MotorTrend. Across the season’s 18 episodes, the hosts customize engines, swap out parts, and test performance specs for a wide variety of powertrains. (Amazon, April 1)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4

If your youngsters aren’t quite old enough to watch the Fast & Furious movies, they might enjoy this animated spinoff series. Like the movies, it’s full of fast cars, daring espionage missions, and nonstop globe-trotting action — except with younger characters. (Netflix, 4/16)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

Basically a cross between a preschool version of Cars and an extended toy commercial, this fanciful animated series for little ones follows the adventures of a little orange talking car and his family and friends in the town of Bumperton Hills. (Netflix, 4/27)