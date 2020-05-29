No Comments

Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for June 2020

If you love cars, you’ll have plenty to choose from while deciding what to watch next month. Established services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are streaming a variety of new gearhead-friendly movies and TV shows in June. And in its first full month, newcomer HBO Max is adding several films with serious auto-enthusiast appeal.

Shop Click Drive: An easy way to buy a new car without leaving your house

New on streaming for June 2020: movies

The Car (1977)

This schlocky B-movie is no masterpiece, but it’s a fun bit of 1970s horror and an early entry in the “possessed car is trying to kill everyone” mini-genre. And the car itself, a modified Lincoln Continental Mark III, is genuinely creepy. (Netflix, 6/1)

Casino (1995)

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic is filled with great ’60s and ’70s cars, including a beautiful Cadillac Eldorado that unfortunately doesn’t survive a key scene. (Hulu, 6/1)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Our reviewer really enjoyed this Oscar-nominated movie based on the true story of a famed auto racing rivalry. (HBO Max, 6/20)

Out of Sight (1998)

A bank robber (George Clooney) and a U.S. Marshal (Jennifer Lopez) get stuck in a car trunk together during a prison escape. Sparks fly in this classic scene, launching one of the best crime thrillers of the ’90s. (Hulu, 6/19)

World-Class Trucks and SUVs: Meet the 2020 Buick and GMC vehicle lineup

A Perfect World (1993)

In this road trip movie filled with beautiful classic cars, an escaped convict goes on the run from police, accompanied by a young hostage who ends up becoming his friend. (HBO Max, 6/1)

Sex Drive (2008)

If you’ve run out of good car movies to watch, here’s a terrible one — in fact, a few years ago The News Wheel ranked it as one of the 10 worst road trip movies ever. (Amazon and Hulu, 6/1)

Speed Racer (2008)

Hyperactive, visually stunning, and subversive, this racing movie based on a 1960s anime show has developed a loyal cult following. (HBO Max, 6/1)

True Romance (1993)

In this wild Quentin Tarantino-written thriller, two lovers hit the road in a purple Cadillac convertible after stealing from the Mafia. (Hulu, 6/1)

The Woodstock Bus (2019)

This documentary traces the efforts of two men to find and restore the psychedelic Volkswagen “Light Bus” from an iconic ’60s photograph. (HBO Max, 6/16)

New on streaming for June 2020: television

Roadkill Garage: season 1

In this reality series, the two hosts restore junk cars while seeing what kinds of vehicle-related trouble they can stir up. (Amazon, 6/1)

Wacky Races: season 1

This isn’t the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon from the 1960s, but a recent reboot that updates the series and its characters for modern audiences. Don’t worry, it’s still wacky! (Amazon, 6/1)