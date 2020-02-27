No Comments

Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for March 2020

Welcome again to Vehicular Viewing, a monthly feature where I round up the major streaming platforms’ best movies and TV shows for car lovers. Among the titles new on streaming for March 2020, you’ll find a heavy emphasis on the past — and an array of classic rides from around the world.

Movies

Black Panther (2018)

Black Panther stands up as one of Marvel’s very best efforts, and one of its most thrilling scenes is a car chase through the streets of Busan, South Korea — with the starring superhero riding atop a sleek Lexus LS 500 driven remotely by his sister. (Available 3/4 on Disney Plus)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

This action-packed Fast & Furious spinoff showcases all kinds of interesting vehicles amid the wall-to-wall mayhem, including a McLaren 720S that slides under two semi trailers, a Triumph Speed Triple cycle, and numerous mean-looking custom utility vehicles. (Available 3/14 on HBO Now)

GoodFellas (1990)

One of the greatest mob movies of all time, GoodFellas is packed with vintage rides that serve as far more than just realistic background. These classic cars include a 1966 Chrysler Newport Convertible, a 1968 Pontiac Grand Prix, and a pair of memorable 1979 Cadillac Coupe DeVilles. (Available 3/1 on Netflix)

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020)

Argentine racing legend Juan Manuel Fangio won five Formula One world championships in the sport’s dangerous early years, and this documentary tells the story of his life and thrilling accomplishments. (Available 3/20 on Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

A nostalgic and melancholy tribute to a bygone late-‘60s world, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood plays up its period setting with a series of eye-catching cars, like a Cadillac Coupe DeVille, a VW Karmann Ghia, a Ford Galaxie, and an MG TD roadster. (Available 3/27 on Amazon and Hulu with STARZ add-on)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

For some reason, Amazon is only streaming the second Wayne’s World movie in March. But it’s still a great way to feast your eyes on the cult comedy’s light-blue 1976 AMC Pacer — better known as the Mirthmobile, and complete with built-in licorice dispenser. And there’s even a stretch limo version! (Available 3/1 on Amazon)

Television

Car Masters – Rust to Riches: Season 2

This reality TV series follows Gotham Garage’s ragtag team of auto enthusiasts as they refurbish classic cars in an effort to raise their value. (Available 3/27 on Netflix)