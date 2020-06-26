No Comments

Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for July 2020

Welcome to The News Wheel’s monthly roundup of new-to-streaming movies and television shows for car buffs. While July won’t be the most bounteous month for gearhead fare on the major services, there’s still plenty to watch if you look for it. With that in mind, here’s what to expect next month from Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Netflix.

Movies

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

In this cult horror-western set in the ’70s, a family of psychopathic killers goes on the run from the law. Keep an eye out for a 1972 Cadillac Eldorado convertible amid all the bloody mayhem. (Amazon, 7/1)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

This Johnny Depp-Al Pacino gangster movie starts with an argument about Cadillac vs. Lincoln, and a red 1979 Cadillac Coupe DeVille is among the many classic cars that show up throughout its runtime. (Netflix, 7/1)

Hot Rod (2007)

Andy Samberg played his first major film role in Hot Rod, starring as an Evel Knievel wannabe on a hilarious quest to pull off a record-breaking motorbike jump. (Hulu, 7/1)

The Long Dumb Road (2018)

In this road trip comedy, a mismatched pair of travelers drive across the Southwest in search of meaning, adventure, and redemption. (Netflix, 7/8)

Max Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Gripping chase scenes and unique post-apocalyptic vehicles abound in this all-time action classic. The sequel, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, is worth a watch, too, and it’s also new to streaming this month. (HBO Max, 7/1)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

A night of misadventures in a musician’s beat-up Yugo leads to romance in this New York City comedy starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings. (Amazon, 7/1)

The Trip (2011)

The actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon play fictionalized, squabbling versions of themselves as they road-trip across England in a Range Rover and eat at gourmet restaurants. Two follow-up films, The Trip to Italy and The Trip to Spain, are available, too. (Hulu, 7/1)

Television

BBQ Rig Race: season 1

In this reality series, four teams of mobile barbecue masters compete in cook-offs as they race across Texas. (Hulu, 7/1)

Ice Road Rescue: seasons 1-4

This gripping true-life show follows the exploits of a rescue crew as they work to keep drivers safe and clear snowy, perilous mountain roads in Norway. (Disney Plus, 7/3)