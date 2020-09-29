No Comments

Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for October 2020

October may be the spookiest month, but you’ll find far more than fear in this roundup of new car-related movies and TV shows coming to the major streaming services. (If you’re in the mood for some gearhead-friendly scares, be sure to check out our list of the Top Five Car Horror Movies for Halloween.)

Movies

Joe (2014)

In this gritty crime drama set in rural Texas, Nicolas Cage turns in a compelling performance as a troubled prison survivor who tries to protect a young man from his abusive father. Cage’s beat-up GMC truck plays a key role both in the plot and as an extension of his character. (Amazon and Hulu, 10/1)

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird (1985)

In this movie based on the long-running PBS children’s show, Big Bird runs away from his new home, encountering all sorts of wacky adventures on the road as he tries to make his way back to Sesame Street. (HBO Max, 10/1)

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

The latest Terminator title certainly isn’t up to the classic standards of the original two films, but it’s an improvement on the other sequels. And it features some spectacular action sequences and vehicular mayhem. (Amazon and Hulu, 10/9)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Most critics felt that the Transporter franchise had finally run out of gas after this Jason Statham-less reboot. However, if you’re looking for behind-the-wheel action, the title character’s Audi S8 does see plenty of screentime. (Amazon, 10/6)

Vampires (1998)

Vampires isn’t one of horror master John Carpenter’s better movies, but it’s worth a watch just for the main character’s impressively tricked-out vampire-hunting Jeep Wrangler. (Amazon, 10/1)

Television

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2

Spun off from the long-running action franchise, this kid-friendly animated series features undercover racing, international espionage, and exotic locations. (Netflix, 10/9)

Man with a Van: Season 1

In a sign that true-crime TV may finally be scraping the bottom of the barrel, this series highlights real-life misdeeds committed by crooks driving creepy vans. (Hulu, 10/1)