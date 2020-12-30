No Comments

Vehicular Viewing: New to Streaming for January 2021

There’s no guarantee 2021 will be better than 2020, although that bar has been set pretty low. One good sign? Mad Max: Fury Road, the greatest action movie since I don’t know when, will make its streaming debut in January. Or, given that movie’s dystopian setting, maybe it’s an ominous sign… Either way, here’s a look at MM: FR and a few of the other notable car-related films and television shows that will be new to streaming in the new year.

Movies

Alone (2020)

In this thriller, a young woman loads up a trailer with her possessions, hits the highway, and — you guessed it — encounters a homicidal stalker along the way. Will her smarts and survival instincts be enough to save her? (Hulu, 1/14; Amazon, 1/18)

Asphalt Burning (2020)

This Norwegian action-comedy features drama, romance, and plenty of racing action — including a showdown at the famed Nurburgring track in Germany. It’s the third in a series, but the first two installments don’t seem to be available on Netflix yet. (Netflix, 1/2)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Damaging Samuel L. Jackson’s car and then ditching the scene probably isn’t a great idea — as Ben Affleck learns the hard way in this dramatic tale of escalating desperation and vengeance. (Hulu, 1/1)

Into the Wild (2007)

Based on a true story, Into the Wild traces the journey of a young man who abandons everything and travels across America in search of wilderness solitude. Hiking into the remoteness of Alaska, he finds an abandoned bus for his campsite — but nature has brutal surprises in store. (Netflix, 1/1)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Prepare to feast your eyes on the decade’s most thrilling action movie. This post-apocalyptic thriller is essentially a nonstop desert chase scene packed with colorful characters, incredible stunts and set design, and an endless stream of creatively customized vehicles (most of which end up mangled in spectacular fashion). (HBO Max, 1/1)

Spring Breakers (2012)

Four young women visiting Florida for spring break embark on a violent crime spree in this offbeat, candy-colored indie thriller. Along the way, they join forces with a dangerous drug dealer who drives a bizarrely customized Chevrolet Camaro convertible (complete with tacky dollar-sign rims). (Netflix, 1/10)

Television

Car Kings: season 1

The Galpin Auto Sports shop played a key role in the ’00s show Pimp My Ride, and now the team is back to star in this new reality series about restoring unique cars. (Hulu, 1/20)

Texas Metal: season 1

This series takes viewers behind the scenes at Ekstensive Metal Works, a Houston auto shop that specializes in wildly imaginative custom vehicle designs. (Amazon, 1/1)