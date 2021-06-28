No Comments

Vehicular Viewing: New to Streaming for July 2021

If you’re looking for something to watch that involves cars, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the mood for an arthouse flick, an action thriller, or a silly comedy, these are the most notable auto-related movies coming to major streaming services in July.

Gun Crazy (1950)

Sharing a love for firearms and trouble, two lovers embark on a cross-country crime spree in this influential film noir. Keep an eye out for the movie’s many now-classic cars, including the Buick Roadmaster, Cadillac Series 62, and Plymouth Roadking. (HBO Max, 7/1)

The Lady in the Van (2015)

Based on a true story, this inspirational comedy stars Maggie Smith as a homeless woman who parks her van in a man’s driveway and lives there for 15 years. (Amazon, 7/1)

Midnight Run (1988)

You couldn’t ask for a better comedic team than Robert De Niro and the late Charles Grodin in Midnight Run. Grodin is wanted for embezzling money from the mob and De Niro is the bounty hunter tasked with bringing him in — a setup that results in a cross-country pursuit in cars, trains, planes, and anything else that moves. (Netflix, 7/1)

No Sudden Move (2021)

A throwback noir thriller set in 1950s Detroit, director Steven Soderbergh’s latest movie features classic cars aplenty, colorful characters, double-crossing action, and a plot that touches on hidden auto industry corruption. (HBO Max, 7/1)

Sightseers (2012)

In this wickedly twisted road-trip comedy, a pair of budding serial killers vacation across England with their camper in tow — leaving a rapidly increasing body count in their wake. (Hulu, 7/1)

Stuntman (2021)

Longtime Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun takes center stage in this documentary as he attempts to land a cross-canyon jump that even the legendary Evel Knievel couldn’t pull off. (Disney Plus, 7/23)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Shake and bake! This hilariously over-the-top NASCAR racing parody follows the rise, fall, and rise again of the legendary driver Ricky Bobby (played by Will Ferrell, and yes, that’s the character’s full name). (Netflix, 7/1)