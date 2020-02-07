No Comments

Volkswagen ID. Crozz Electric Concept Revealed at Auto Expo 2020

The slick new ID. Crozz electric concept from VW

Photo: Volkswagen

With 2020 just beginning, the year’s first major auto shows are kicking off around the world. Over the last few days, Auto Expo 2020 in India has unveiled a number of weird and wonderful vehicles from industry leaders. Many of these new cars are concept vehicles, and almost as many are either partially or entirely electric. One of the most intriguing of these is the Volkswagen ID. Crozz electric concept vehicle, which might carry the distinction of having the oddest name of any car at the show.

Volkswagen’s electric ambitions

Volkswagen is certainly no stranger to pushing for electric technology in their vehicles. The transition from internal combustion to green engines is something the company has been taking very seriously for years. Even the company’s longest-running models are not above being phased out for electric replacements.

So it should come as no surprise that Volkswagen’s Auto Expo 2020 lineup focused heavily on electric vehicles. While each of VW’s offerings had something interesting to offer, the vehicle that arguably stood out the most was the curiously named ID. Crozz. And that’s exactly what the company was hoping for.

The ID. Crozz wows from all angles

Photo: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen ID. Crozz electric concept

“The ID. Crozz is a true representation of Volkswagen’s capabilities in developing electric vehicles,” says Steffen Knapp, Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars. “As an organization, we have committed ourselves to the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 and intend to be a completely carbon neutral brand by 2050.”

The Volkswagen ID. Crozz electric concept (named for the brand’s “ID. Family” electric brand) seems fully qualified to be taking on that ambitious intention. VW claims that the vehicle can reach top speeds of 180 kmph on 225 kW of power. What’s more, the car’s battery can reach an 80 percent charge in only half an hour, and can travel a full 500 km on a single charge.

With cars like the ID Crozz on the horizon, the electric vehicle age is getting closer to becoming a reality. Plus, if the environmentally friendly features don’t attract customers, the bizarre name certainly will!