Volkswagen Plans 2021 EV Infrastructure Developments

VW is planning major infrastructure updates on U.S. soil

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has hit the auto industry hard. Despite the challenges the last year has brought, Volkswagen has refused to slow down. The launch of the ID.4 is the just the beginning of a massive new push for EVs and EV-related innovation for Volkswagen. This push will include a slew of new EV-based infrastructure developments in 2021.

VW infrastructure developments are coming

This month, Volkswagen released a statement announcing a number of new and exciting infrastructure developments on U.S. soil. The first of these will be a massive charge park that will be installed in VW’s Innovation and Engineering Center California facility in Silicon Valley. The charge park will be able to accommodate an amazing 51 electric vehicles at the same time. When combined with the already-existing charge stations at IECC, the facility will become one of the Bay Area’s biggest charge parks.

Work has already begun on Chattanooga’s new battery engineering lab at VW’s Engineering and Planning Center. The Tennessee facility will act as an extension to VW Chattanooga’s EV production plant, which is planned to be the automaker’s central hub for EV production in North America. VW is also planning major EV-based expansions in northern Virginia, Arizona, Baltimore, and its Oxnard Engineering Campus in California.

“The introduction of the ID.4, our new compact SUV the Volkswagen Taos, and rising vehicle quality have given us real momentum heading into 2021,” said Volkswagen Group of America’s Chief Operating Officer, Johan de Nysschen, in the aforementioned statement. “It’s important that the infrastructure supporting our products continues to grow in the U.S. as we aim to deliver more vehicles designed in the market, for the market at the right time and at the right price.”

Volkswagen’s highly anticipated ID.4 electric SUV released several months ago. The EV will be produced at the VW Chattanooga facility for U.S. drivers starting in 2022.