Volkswagen Prepares to Unveil Its Cheapest Electric SUV

The new model, derived from the ID.2all concept, will be revealed on September 7 ahead of its official debut at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

The initiative underlines the German automaker’s strategy of making battery-powered cars accessible to a wider audience. Positioned below the ID.3 and ID.4, the upcoming crossover intends to deliver a balance between price, practicality, and modern design. While it remains in the teaser stage, the project signals Volkswagen’s determination to compete in a crowded and fast-growing segment.

The introduction of this smaller SUV also reflects a broader market shift. Crossovers continue to dominate global sales, and with demand for affordable electric vehicles on the rise, Volkswagen is betting on volume to strengthen its position. The crossover adaptation of the ID.2all is expected to become a key product in this effort.

A Crossover Built on the id.2all Concept

The new model is essentially a higher-riding version of the ID.2all, a subcompact hatchback first shown in 2023. According to Motor1, the ID.2all was envisioned as a €25,000 car designed to slot below the ID.3, which in Germany starts at well over €30,000. While the crossover is likely to carry a small premium, it will remain far below the price point of the ID.4, which exceeds €40,000 at entry level.

The platform underpinning the car is a front-wheel-drive variant of Volkswagen’s MEB architecture, contrasting with larger models that use rear-wheel drive or dual-motor configurations. The sketches highlight some exaggerated design cues typical of concept studies—oversized wheels, illuminated light bars, and flush body surfaces—though production vehicles are expected to adopt more practical features like door handles and protective cladding.

Dimensions and Technical Outline

Size-wise, the crossover is anticipated to be slightly larger than the ID.2all hatchback, which measures 4050 millimeters long, 1812 millimeters wide, and 1530 millimeters high, with a wheelbase of 2600 millimeters. The format should place it close to Volkswagen’s T-Cross in footprint but with more interior room due to the electric platform layout.

The ID.2all concept was powered by a front-mounted motor producing 222 horsepower. This setup allowed acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in under seven seconds and a maximum speed of 99 mph. The company also introduced a GTI concept version featuring a differential lock on the front axle, though no official power figure was disclosed for that variant.

Volkswagen’s Broader EV Plans

The ID.2-based crossover will not remain the entry point to the brand’s electric portfolio for long. Volkswagen has already announced an even smaller model, the ID.1, scheduled to arrive in 2026 with a target starting price of €20,000 in Germany. This model is intended to take over the role once held by the e-up!, broadening the brand’s offering in the lower-priced EV segment.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s sales momentum in the electric market continues to grow. The company reported a 47 percent increase in zero-emission deliveries during the first half of the year, reaching 465,500 vehicles. According to Volkswagen figures cited by the source, this trend reflects growing consumer adoption of battery-powered cars, a development the new crossover is poised to reinforce.