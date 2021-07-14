No Comments

Volkswagen Held an Upscale Pride Party in the Hamptons

It’s fashion because she’s leaning so far back!

Photo: Volkswagen

While not incredibly inclusive, Volkswagen sure did go all out to ensure that its Pride Month event was fancy as heck. Held at the Parrish Art Museum in the Hamptons, the prom-themed party featured celebrities, politicians, and more.

The event was held in partnership with fashion brand alice + olivia to help benefit the Ali Forney Center of New York City. The agency is the largest that is dedicated to assisting homeless LGBTQIA+ youth. Both VW and alice + olivia made charitable donations, as did many of the guests.

“We were excited to celebrate Pride with our first ever alice + olivia Prom benefitting the Ali Forney Center. Through our collaboration with Volkswagen, we were able to strengthen support for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Stacey Bendet, Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director at alice + olivia. “It was a special evening and it was wonderful to see everyone dressed up. I was also delighted to work again with Volkswagen and experience their new ID.4 electric vehicle.”

alice + olivia has multiple locations in New York City

Photo: Volkswagen

Speaking of the ID.4, an all-electric SUV was on display and decked out in an exclusive alice + olivia wrap that featured all colors of the rainbow. Guests could see the vehicle up close and ask questions about Volkswagen’s commitment to electric mobility.

Notable guests at the VW Pride Party included Drew Barrymore, Lea Michele, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tayshia Adams, AnnaLynne McCord, Eboni K. Williams, Huma Abedin, and Ty Sunderland, among many others. It’s not too surprising that the event was so lavish, considering most of us have been cooped up inside for over a year. And if all this extravagance means the LGBTQIA+ community benefits, then I’m all for it.