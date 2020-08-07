No Comments

Volkswagen’s Sign Anywhere Program is Making Dealerships Safer

Buying or leasing a VW has never been safer

Photo: Volkswagen

Thanks to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way dealerships interact with their customers has changed. Maintaining social distance and reducing person-to-person contact have become paramount as the crisis continues. To that end, automakers have begun finding innovative ways to reduce risk and still provide customers with new vehicles. Enter Volkswagen’s Sign Anywhere program.

Fighting Back: How VW is protecting you during the pandemic

A look at Volkswagen’s Sign Anywhere program

The idea behind the Sign Anywhere tool is simple: customers are provided with the ability to access, read, and sign all the financial documents required for buying or leasing a vehicle. As long as the customer has a computer, tablet, or smartphone on hand, they can use the program. In this way, buyers can avoid the physical dealership altogether.

The program made its pilot debut at ten VW dealerships back in April, and was rolled out on a larger scale in June. However, plans for the program go back much farther than the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. “Planning to implement this technology began two years ago,” said Anthony Bandmann, President and CEO of VW Credit, Inc. “But since this pandemic took hold, we’ve accelerated our plan to make this a permanent tool for our dealers. Customers are asking for flexibility and looking for peace of mind especially during this time and Sign Anywhere helps provide that.”

Since its June launch, more than 400 VW dealerships across the U.S. have begun using Sign Anywhere. Despite its growing popularity, more than 200 of the automaker’s U.S. dealerships are unable to provide the service. In many states, in-person signatures are still required by law. However, it’s possible that these unprecedented circumstances could result in those restrictions being lifted.

Providing Pandemic Support: VW has your back

Volkswagen’s Sign Anywhere program was one of the first services of its kind to hit U.S. dealerships. With the pandemic still ongoing and customer safety a top priority, it’s possible that such services could be the norm for the foreseeable future.