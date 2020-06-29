No Comments

Volvo Auto Hauler is Stronger, More Modern

Photo: Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks North America has rolled out a comprehensive update to the Volvo Auto Hauler, featuring state-of-the-art technologies and improved payload capacity.

Based on the same platform as the vocational VHD model, the Volvo VAH features new deep-drop front axles, a low-height Volvo Air Ride rear suspension, and an industry-exclusive option to reduce the height of the cab.

This roof modification allows larger vehicles, like minivans, SUVs, and even pickup trucks, to be positioned above the cab without compromising the VAH’s height clearance, as well as without compromising its front crash performance.

On the subject of safety, the new VAH received an update to its Volvo Active Driver Assist collision-avoidance system. It uses radar technology to monitor potential road hazards and can, in emergency situations, automatically bring the truck to a complete stop.

Interior features include new LED lighting for increased visibility, a high-resolution programmable LCD screen that shows system settings and critical alerts, an optional 7-inch infotainment system with integrated premium audio, and of course, cruise control.

The new Volvo Auto Hauler also makes use of the automaker’s Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming services. The latter ensures truck drivers can take advantage of the latest software updates without having to visit a service center.

The new VAH is offered in three variations with lengths ranging from 113.6 to 164.1 inches, and heights ranging from 94.5 to 102.5 inches. The largest model features a 61-inch-tall cab with a 36-inch-wide mattress, generous storage space, and room for a refrigerator.

“Volvo Trucks is proud to roll out the most advanced auto hauler model in the trucking industry,” said Andy Hanson, product marketing manager, Volvo Trucks North America. “The technology behind the VADA system and our range of other driver productivity features built into the new Volvo VAH has progressed exponentially over the last several years. The advantages in vehicle and driver performance put these models into a category by themselves.”