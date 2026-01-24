Volvo EX60 Revealed: An Electric Milestone With Over 800 KM Range and Cutting-Edge Tech

More compact than the EX90 but built on an entirely new platform, the EX60 is designed to tackle lingering doubts about EVs, from charging times to performance and safety. It arrives as the most important fully electric model in the Swedish automaker’s lineup to date.

Set to reach global showrooms in the first half of 2026, the EX60 targets a competitive price point in the $60,000 range for the mid-spec P10 AWD version. This places it in direct competition with models like the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ and the BMW iX3, while offering higher range, faster charging, and more advanced integration between hardware and software systems.

2027 Volvo EX60 – © Volvo

Three Powertrains, 800-Volt Architecture, and 400 KW Charging

The EX60’s foundation is a new SPA3 platform, developed to support electric powertrains and enable megacasting, a process where multiple components are replaced with large, single aluminum castings. This manufacturing shift reduces vehicle weight and complexity, directly contributing to the EX60’s range and handling.

The vehicle will offer three battery capacities, 80 kWh, 91 kWh, and 112 kWh, paired with Volvo’s in-house developed electric motors rated at 93% efficiency. The top-tier version, the P12 AWD Performance, delivers 670 hp and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds, powered by the largest battery.

All versions benefit from an 800-volt electrical system capable of charging at up to 400 kW. In optimal conditions, that’s enough to add 173 miles of range in 10 minutes, though the availability of compatible high-power stations remains limited. U.S. versions of the EX60 will ship with the NACS charging port, ensuring compatibility with an expanding charging infrastructure.

2027 Volvo EX60 – © Volvo

Centralized Computing and Google Gemini Debut

One of the most striking features of the EX60 is its move away from traditional distributed computing systems. Instead, Volvo has introduced HuginCore, a centralized architecture powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, capable of more than 250 trillion operations per second.

The EX60 is also the first production vehicle to integrate Google Gemini, a major step in automotive software evolution. This integration brings improved voice control, contextual awareness, and enhanced user experience directly into the car’s operating system. In addition, Qualcomm technologies are embedded throughout the vehicle’s digital backbone, further expanding its processing and connectivity capabilities.

These systems aim to future-proof the EX60 against rapid shifts in consumer expectations around in-car technology, while enhancing the seamless operation of vehicle functions, from navigation and safety to entertainment and diagnostics.

2027 Volvo EX60 – © Volvo

Next-Gen Safety With Cell-To-Body Construction and Adaptive Belts

Volvo’s reputation for safety takes a step further with several structural and active safety innovations debuting in the EX60. One standout is the multi-adaptive safety belt, which dynamically adjusts tension depending on the passenger’s size, road conditions, and the severity of impact.

The EX60 also introduces cell-to-body integration, meaning the battery cells are embedded directly into the chassis. This approach improves both crash protection and energy density, while also contributing to a lighter vehicle body. It turns the battery into a structural component of the car, rather than a separate, encased unit.

Together, these systems reinforce Volvo’s traditional strengths while updating them for the demands of the electric era. With such advancements, the EX60 moves the safety benchmark higher not only for EVs but for the entire compact luxury crossover category.

Though not meant to replace its combustion-based predecessor, the 2027 EX60 offers a clear glimpse into Volvo’s electrified future. Every detail, from platform and performance to software and safety, has been designed to remove friction from the EV experience. It’s not just a new chapter for the brand, it’s a full rewrite.