Volvo Trucks to Offer Digital Integrated Insurance in U.S.

Photo: Volvo Trucks

Volvo Financial Services is working with insurtech company REIN to launch a new pilot program that would enhance its truck customers’ insurance experience.

The pilot program, currently available only in select U.S. markets, allows Volvo Truck and Mack Truck customers to directly connect to insurance companies in real time, enabling them to make claims, access different coverages, and handle a variety of insurance-related needs online — whether from a phone, tablet, or computer.

Volvo believes this will benefit customers by making their insurance experience faster and more convenient. The company has plans to launch the service nationwide in the U.S. and intends to eventually expand globally in select international markets, with more details to be unveiled at a later time.

“This integrated service allows Volvo Trucks to harness the power of data to better serve our customers. Insurance companies will have the ability to leverage valuable information, whether that is their customer’s vehicle history for faster claims support or an operator’s responsible driving history to potentially reduce a customer’s insurance premium,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

This pilot program is just one of many steps recently taken by Volvo to enhance the experience of its truck customers. When social distancing became the norm, the company began offering virtual walk-arounds for customers. Later, it launched a new remote programming technology that allowed fleet and truck operators to more conveniently update their trucks. And just last month, the manufacturer rolled out a new, one-stop e-commerce platform for finding truck parts and components.