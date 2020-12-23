Volvo’s New Remote Programming Tech Now Standard on All Trucks
At the start of the year, Volvo introduced a new Remote Programming feature called Driver Display Activation. It was, at the time, not yet in production — but after a successful four-month pilot program, the Swedish manufacturer has not only given it the green light but decided it would come as standard tech on all Volvo trucks.
Officially, DDA is part of an Uptime Services bundle offered by the company’s Remote Diagnostics service. The goal, and the main upside, is that it enables Volvo truck operators to have hands-on control over their trucks’ software updates.
Normally, drivers or fleet operators seeking to update their trucks would need to schedule an appointment or work with a Volvo service agent. Now, DDA allow them to simply and securely update their truck via over-the-air technology whenever is most convenient — whether at the shop or at the next rest stop.
“We knew we had something really good at the onset based on the feedback we received from dealer technicians during our initial stock truck tests,” said Rodney Lloyd, global program manager for Volvo Trucks North America. “They realized that DDA is much easier and faster than pulling out a laptop for performing updates. They saw firsthand how this feature immediately added efficiency and decreased administration time.”
According to Lloyd, drivers were initially resistant to the new technology during the testing phase, but quickly changed their minds after trying it just once. One customer was able to complete 400 software updates across their fleet in under four weeks, with each update taking only a few minutes. In the past, updating a truck typically took three hours.
Volvo says that all new trucks built after November 30, 2020, will come bundled with the Driver Display Activation interface free of charge for the first two years. Additionally, older trucks from the 2018 model year and on can also get the technology installed via a Volvo diagnostic app.
