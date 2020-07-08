No Comments

Voss Events to Hold Drive-In Drag Shows Across America

For many drag queens, their main source of income is derived from booking live shows and receiving tips from patrons at said shows. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person drag shows have come to a halt. Some queens have gotten creative on social media, throwing virtual events where viewers can “tip” via PayPal or other payment apps. But Voss Events is going one step further and will be hosting Drive ‘N Drag at cities across the country this summer.

Voss Events is an event company and talent agency based in New York City that specializes on assisting performers in the LGBT community with promotion, tour management, content creation, and influencer relations. It is best known for producing “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas” as well as “RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World” tour. This summer — in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, and the D.C. area — the Drive ‘N Drag show will allow fans to see queens perform from the safety of their vehicle.

Each show will feature performances by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants, but the lineup will vary depending on location. Jumbotron LED screens, outdoor and FM sound, and a concert quality light show will help create the feel of a classic drag show while gourmet food trucks will provide tasty treats to last throughout the event. And for those who don’t have a car of their own, they can get a special Voss Events rental rate to borrow a vehicle through Avis Car Rental.

The list of queens that are planned to perform contains many fan favorites, including Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Kim Chi, Yvie Oddly, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Violet Chachki, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, Acid Betty, and Asia O’Hara. On top of that all-star lineup, select locations will feature the Original NYC Drag Brunch (food included) as well as a Lady Bunny’s “Pig in a Wig” show.

There hasn’t been any mention from Voss Events as to how attendees will be able to tip the performers, but ticket prices are fairly high, so the queens may be compensated from ticket sales. A General Admission ticket for one car with two people is $60 ($25 per additional person). For a VIP experience that puts you in a reserved parking spot near the front of the stage, you’ll need to shell out $139 for two people and an extra $25 for each additional guest. The first event takes place on Jul. 17 in New York City and the tour concludes on Aug. 23 in Annapolis, Marlyand.