VW Adds Arteon Big Sur Concept to 2021 Enthusiast Fleet

Photo: Volkswagen

Each year, Volkswagen customizes vehicles in its lineup with special parts and uber-appealing exterior colors to showcase how much you can match your VW with your personal style. This collection of cars is called the Volkswagen Enthusiast Fleet and tours across the country to various auto shows. After taking a year off due to the pandemic, it’s back in action for 2021 and the latest addition to the fleet is the green Arteon Big Sur concept.

As the newest model in the VW car lineup, the Arteon offers a fastback body style that was not previously available. To help draw even more attention to it and show that customizing a vehicle can still be affordable, the Big Sur concept was born from three creative individuals in California. Sean Maynard, Rory Stramer, and Gil Plasencia worked together to come up with a design that would truly wow people and instantly catch their attention.

“It was more of an aesthetic design makeover than a performance upgrade,” Stramer says. “We wanted to keep it in the boundaries of something someone could feasibly achieve and ensure that someone who had the means and interest in achieving this vehicle could.”

The Big Sur inspiration is definitely seen in the green paint, representing the scenic environment of the mid-California coastline. The Hulk-like vehicle is accented with sleek, blacked out wheels and bright yellow brake calipers that help it stand out even more.

While you can’t buy this exact model at your local VW dealership, the custom Big Sur Arteon — as well as the Blue Lagoon Jetta GLI and Tiguan SE R-Line Black RiNo concepts — will be appearing at enthusiast events across the country.

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen