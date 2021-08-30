No Comments

VW Launches Car-Net Carrier of Choice with Verizon, T-Mobile

VW has partnered with two big-name mobile providers

Photo: Volkswagen

For many, using an in-vehicle Wi-Fi hotspot means utilizing their smartphone data for in-vehicle entertainment. But Volkswagen is hoping to make things a little easier by introducing its Car-Net Carrier of Choice partnership with Verizon and T-Mobile.

This new program, debuting in late September, allows VW drivers to add their vehicle to a T-Mobile or Verizon plan at carnet.vw.com. From there, up to four connected devices will then have access to 4G LTE speed for things like music, gaming apps, podcasts, and more. The setup is similar to adding a new line on a smartphone plan, with a Volkswagen vehicle costing $20 per month for an unlimited plan.

“Carrier of Choice breaks down the barriers for connecting to Wi-Fi and meets customers where they are in their digital lifestyles,” said Frank Weith, Director of Connected Services at Volkswagen of America. “As consumers start driving more in a post-pandemic world, it creates a window of opportunity for drivers to customize their content and stream reliably.”

The VW Car-Net app debuted in 2014

Photo: Volkswagen

Since 2014, Volkswagen Car-Net has allowed owners to remotely access their VW, set speed alerts for specific drivers, receive service reminders, find parking spots, and call for roadside assistance — all from their smartphone. Depending on which model and trim you choose, you could receive a complimentary trial of this feature or add it at an extra cost. For 2021, Volkswagen is adding more features for vehicles with the MIB3 infotainment system: access to iHeart Radio and TIDAL, real-time traffic and route updates, online radio, and natural language control. Of course, some of these premium features also come at a premium price.

It’s not surprising to see this partnership between two big mobile carriers and Volkswagen, as Verizon already works with Lexus, Toyota, and Bentley. (VW is the only automotive partner for T-Mobile.) But the distinction here is giving VW owners the ability to choose between carriers rather than limiting them. It’ll be interesting to see if other automakers follow suit with a variety of carrier options.