VW Debuts Alluring New Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept

This Atlas Cross Sport GT concept was designed by Jamie Orr

Photo: Volkswagen

Every once in a while, Volkswagen lets superfans design and modify its models to showcase to the world. This initiative furthers VW’s idea that everyday drivers can enjoy and appreciate Volkswagen cars while still making them their own. The latest enthusiast-inspired model is the new Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept designed by Jamie Orr.

“The launch of the all-new Golf GTI and Golf R got us thinking about how to inject some of that VW magic into our SUVs,” said Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. “This concept is proof that it’s possible to build SUVs that could appeal to our performance enthusiast base.”

Exterior and performance

Self-proclaimed automotive storyteller Jamie Orr decided to give the Atlas Cross Sport GT the striking Eisvogelblau (Kingfisher Blue) exterior paint color, which is currently only available on select VW models in Europe. It was hand-painted by the production team at VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant. Gloss black accents replace standard chrome finishing while large 22-inch wheels are wrapped with Yokohama Advan Sport tires.

Other performance components added to the Atlas Cross Sport include ST Suspension XTA Plus 3 coilovers, TAROX eight-piston front brakes, and a modified 2.0 TSI engine with an IS38 turbo and a front-mounted radiator from an Mk7 Golf R. With a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, the Atlas Cross Sport GT is rated at over 300 horsepower.

Interior design elements

Inside, the Atlas Cross Sport GT concept has a four-seat configuration with back-row captain’s chairs instead of the traditional bench seat. The Kingfisher Blue color can be found as accents on the race-inspired Recaro seats, the “Atlas” branded floor mats, and the custom dimpled gear shift with Jamie Orr’s engraved signature.

Sadly, you won’t be able to buy this version of the VW Atlas Cross Sport from any dealers. But as with most concepts, we may see some future models or components that draw inspiration from this enthusiast-created vehicle.