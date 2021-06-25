No Comments

VW Golf GTI is the Best Hatchback on Good Housekeeping List

Photo: Volkswagen

I don’t know about you, but I always look for the latest car reviews from… checks notes… Good Housekeeping? Not to worry, folks. The team at GH worked closely with the experts at Car and Driver to carefully craft its “Best New Family Cars” list. Among the 18 categories, the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI was named the Best Hatchback.

To create its list, Good Housekeeping tests each vehicle on a variety of roads and took note of things like handling, safety, and infotainment technology. The Golf GTI stood out in its segment because it was especially fun to drive thanks to its turbocharged engine. But it also provides exceptional cargo space for a hatchback — 53.7 cubic feet, to be exact.

The editors at Good Housekeeping also loved the luxury feel of the interior, even on the base trim. Standard features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Wi-Fi hotspot, and heated front seats are often reserved for higher trims on other vehicles. Additional standard amenities like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Forward-Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Automatic Emergency Braking also helped push the VW Golf GTI past its competitors.

Photo: Volkswagen

“We’re honored that Good Housekeeping has recognized the Golf GTI as the sports car you can use as a family vehicle,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen. “The Golf GTI has built generations of fans by offering a unique balance of sportiness and practicality. The new 2022 Golf GTI is expected to arrive in dealers later this year, featuring more technology and power than its predecessors, while preserving the affordable hot-hatch formula that launched the segment more than 40 years ago.”

Starting at just $28,695 for all of the aforementioned features, the 2021 Golf GTI is a standout among many barebones hatchbacks.